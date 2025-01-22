Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7437.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹7437.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7484.75 and a low of ₹7278.5. With a market capitalization of ₹451,192.60 crore, the stock's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of ₹7823.85 and low of ₹6190. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 63,815 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹7310.65. Over the past year, however, the price of Bajaj Finance shares has decreased by 0.13%, also standing at ₹7310.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.59%
|3 Months
|15.5%
|6 Months
|8.39%
|YTD
|6.87%
|1 Year
|-0.13%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7423.4
|Support 1
|7216.0
|Resistance 2
|7557.9
|Support 2
|7143.1
|Resistance 3
|7630.8
|Support 3
|7008.6
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8135.0, 11.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1003 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7484.75 & ₹7278.5 yesterday to end at ₹7287.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend