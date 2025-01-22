Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -2.03 %. The stock closed at 7437.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7287.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7437.9 and closed slightly lower at 7437.7. The stock reached a high of 7484.75 and a low of 7278.5. With a market capitalization of 451,192.60 crore, the stock's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of 7823.85 and low of 6190. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 63,815 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at 7310.65. Over the past year, however, the price of Bajaj Finance shares has decreased by 0.13%, also standing at 7310.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.59%
3 Months15.5%
6 Months8.39%
YTD6.87%
1 Year-0.13%
22 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17423.4Support 17216.0
Resistance 27557.9Support 27143.1
Resistance 37630.8Support 37008.6
22 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8135.0, 11.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131111
    Hold3343
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
22 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1067 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 977 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.13% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1003 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7437.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7484.75 & 7278.5 yesterday to end at 7287.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

