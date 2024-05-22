Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹6720 and closed at ₹6735.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹6785.35, and the low was ₹6704.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹417047.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹8190 and ₹6190, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 31219 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day was ₹6735, while the high price reached ₹6780.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded until 12 PM has decreased by 46.44% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹6765, showing a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial factor when analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by a high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with a high volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, Bajaj Finance reached a high of 6766.0 and a low of 6743.0. During that time, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 6757.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6764.13
|Support 1
|6741.13
|Resistance 2
|6776.57
|Support 2
|6730.57
|Resistance 3
|6787.13
|Support 3
|6718.13
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6713.22
|10 Days
|6724.50
|20 Days
|6862.78
|50 Days
|6824.96
|100 Days
|6961.29
|300 Days
|7192.00
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6762 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6703.57 and ₹6783.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6703.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6783.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Bajaj Finance until 11 AM is 42.54% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹6755.3, down by 0.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6757.9 and 6729.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6729.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6757.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6757.68
|Support 1
|6734.83
|Resistance 2
|6772.27
|Support 2
|6726.57
|Resistance 3
|6780.53
|Support 3
|6711.98
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6748.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6703.57 and ₹6783.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6703.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6783.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 0.11% to reach ₹6755.55, outperforming its peers. While Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Shriram Finance saw a decline in their share prices, Muthoot Finance, another peer of Bajaj Finance, experienced a rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also increased by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6755.55
|7.3
|0.11
|8190.0
|6190.0
|417498.39
|Power Finance Corp
|463.45
|-5.5
|-1.17
|485.3
|131.28
|152943.13
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1285.25
|-6.5
|-0.5
|1352.9
|997.4
|107999.56
|Shriram Finance
|2339.55
|-34.4
|-1.45
|2658.0
|1306.6
|87918.61
|Muthoot Finance
|1711.3
|8.85
|0.52
|1753.0
|1042.05
|68699.84
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 28.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded is 33.74% lower than yesterday's volume. The price of the stock is currently trading at ₹6750, reflecting a decrease of 0.03%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6763.3 & a low of 6735.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6757.9
|Support 1
|6729.6
|Resistance 2
|6774.75
|Support 2
|6718.15
|Resistance 3
|6786.2
|Support 3
|6701.3
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price has increased by 0.16% to reach ₹6759. Meanwhile, its counterparts like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance have seen a decrease in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.05% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6759.0
|10.75
|0.16
|8190.0
|6190.0
|417711.6
|Power Finance Corp
|463.2
|-5.75
|-1.23
|485.3
|131.28
|152860.63
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1287.95
|-3.8
|-0.29
|1352.9
|997.4
|108226.44
|Shriram Finance
|2351.45
|-22.5
|-0.95
|2658.0
|1306.6
|88365.8
|Muthoot Finance
|1701.0
|-1.45
|-0.09
|1753.0
|1042.05
|68286.34
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6752.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6703.57 and ₹6783.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6703.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6783.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹6760.60. However, over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finance shares has dropped by -0.74% to ₹6760.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.01%
|3 Months
|-1.51%
|6 Months
|-5.07%
|YTD
|-7.98%
|1 Year
|-0.74%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6782.83
|Support 1
|6702.83
|Resistance 2
|6823.92
|Support 2
|6663.92
|Resistance 3
|6862.83
|Support 3
|6622.83
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 761 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6785.35 & ₹6704.6 yesterday to end at ₹6735.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
