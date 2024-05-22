Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
28 min read . 01:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 6748.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6762 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 6720 and closed at 6735.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 6785.35, and the low was 6704.6. The market capitalization stood at 417047.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were 8190 and 6190, respectively. The BSE trading volume was 31219 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day was 6735, while the high price reached 6780.

22 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.44% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bajaj Finance traded until 12 PM has decreased by 46.44% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 6765, showing a decrease of 0.25%. Volume traded is a crucial factor when analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by a high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with a high volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: In the previous trading hour, Bajaj Finance reached a high of 6766.0 and a low of 6743.0. During that time, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 6757.68 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16764.13Support 16741.13
Resistance 26776.57Support 26730.57
Resistance 36787.13Support 36718.13
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6713.22
10 Days6724.50
20 Days6862.78
50 Days6824.96
100 Days6961.29
300 Days7192.00
22 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6762, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹6748.25

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6762 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6703.57 and 6783.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6703.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6783.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.54% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Bajaj Finance until 11 AM is 42.54% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 6755.3, down by 0.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 6757.9 and 6729.6 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 6729.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6757.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16757.68Support 16734.83
Resistance 26772.27Support 26726.57
Resistance 36780.53Support 36711.98
22 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6748.75, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹6748.25

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6748.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6703.57 and 6783.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6703.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6783.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Today, Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 0.11% to reach 6755.55, outperforming its peers. While Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Shriram Finance saw a decline in their share prices, Muthoot Finance, another peer of Bajaj Finance, experienced a rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also increased by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6755.557.30.118190.06190.0417498.39
Power Finance Corp463.45-5.5-1.17485.3131.28152943.13
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1285.25-6.5-0.51352.9997.4107999.56
Shriram Finance2339.55-34.4-1.452658.01306.687918.61
Muthoot Finance1711.38.850.521753.01042.0568699.84
22 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 28.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -33.74% lower than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded is 33.74% lower than yesterday's volume. The price of the stock is currently trading at 6750, reflecting a decrease of 0.03%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6763.3 & a low of 6735.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16757.9Support 16729.6
Resistance 26774.75Support 26718.15
Resistance 36786.2Support 36701.3
22 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price has increased by 0.16% to reach 6759. Meanwhile, its counterparts like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance have seen a decrease in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.05% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6759.010.750.168190.06190.0417711.6
Power Finance Corp463.2-5.75-1.23485.3131.28152860.63
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1287.95-3.8-0.291352.9997.4108226.44
Shriram Finance2351.45-22.5-0.952658.01306.688365.8
Muthoot Finance1701.0-1.45-0.091753.01042.0568286.34
22 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6752.6, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹6748.25

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 6752.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6703.57 and 6783.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6703.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6783.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 6760.60. However, over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finance shares has dropped by -0.74% to 6760.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to reach 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.01%
3 Months-1.51%
6 Months-5.07%
YTD-7.98%
1 Year-0.74%
22 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16782.83Support 16702.83
Resistance 26823.92Support 26663.92
Resistance 36862.83Support 36622.83
22 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 29.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 792 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1358 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 761 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

22 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6735.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6785.35 & 6704.6 yesterday to end at 6735.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

