Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Gains Momentum in Trading Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7150.4 and closed at ₹7122.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹7299, and the low was ₹7150.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹451056.58 crore. The 52-week high is ₹8190, and the 52-week low is ₹5830. The BSE volume for the day was 82569 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the latest data, Bajaj Finance stock is priced at ₹7290.7, which represents a 2.36% increase in its value. The net change is 168.4 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, signaling potential growth and investor interest in the company.
