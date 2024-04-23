Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Gains Momentum in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 23 Apr 2024, by 2.36 %. The stock closed at 7122.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7290.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7150.4 and closed at 7122.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 7299, and the low was 7150.4. The market capitalization stands at 451056.58 crore. The 52-week high is 8190, and the 52-week low is 5830. The BSE volume for the day was 82569 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7290.7, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹7122.3

As of the latest data, Bajaj Finance stock is priced at 7290.7, which represents a 2.36% increase in its value. The net change is 168.4 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, signaling potential growth and investor interest in the company.

23 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7122.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume was 82,569 shares with a closing price of 7,122.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.