Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7310.65 and closed at ₹7287.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹7422.30 and a low of ₹7260.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹457720.70 crore, the company remains strong, having a 52-week high of ₹7823.85 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 10,493 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
