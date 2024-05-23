Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6780 and closed at ₹6748.25. The stock reached a high of ₹6780 and a low of ₹6730. The market capitalization stood at ₹417022.52 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a 52-week low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 26824 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by -0.06% and is currently trading at ₹6743.80. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have dropped by -0.53% to ₹6743.80, while the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to reach 22614.10 in the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.97%
|3 Months
|-1.34%
|6 Months
|-5.38%
|YTD
|-7.96%
|1 Year
|-0.53%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6775.88
|Support 1
|6725.68
|Resistance 2
|6801.77
|Support 2
|6701.37
|Resistance 3
|6826.08
|Support 3
|6675.48
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 29.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|15
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1119 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1510 k
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1059 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6748.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6780 & ₹6730 yesterday to end at ₹6748.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.