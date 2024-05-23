Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 6748.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6747.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 6780 and closed at 6748.25. The stock reached a high of 6780 and a low of 6730. The market capitalization stood at 417022.52 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 26824 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by -0.06% and is currently trading at 6743.80. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have dropped by -0.53% to 6743.80, while the Nifty index has increased by 23.39% to reach 22614.10 in the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.97%
3 Months-1.34%
6 Months-5.38%
YTD-7.96%
1 Year-0.53%
23 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16775.88Support 16725.68
Resistance 26801.77Support 26701.37
Resistance 36826.08Support 36675.48
23 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 29.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141514
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1119 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1510 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1059 k & BSE volume was 59 k.

23 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6748.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6780 & 6730 yesterday to end at 6748.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

