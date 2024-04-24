Active Stocks
Wed Apr 24 2024 09:37:36
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

5 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 7259.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7266.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7300 and closed at 7290.7. The stock reached a high of 7337.5 and a low of 7237.65. The market capitalization stood at 447935.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5878. The BSE volume for the day was 25665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:42:35 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.53%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:33:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7266.8, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹7259.25

Bajaj Finance share price is at 7266.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7209.23 and 7312.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7209.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7312.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:17:59 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at 7276.35. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 22.35%, reaching 7276.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.6%
3 Months-2.01%
6 Months-6.91%
YTD-0.93%
1 Year22.35%
24 Apr 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17312.33Support 17209.23
Resistance 27377.67Support 27171.47
Resistance 37415.43Support 37106.13
24 Apr 2024, 08:32:46 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy16151414
Buy8887
Hold4432
Sell3335
Strong Sell0000
24 Apr 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1247841 as compared to the 20 day avg of 1302925

The trading volume yesterday was 4.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1165.00 k & BSE volume was 82.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:02:28 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 7337.5 & 7237.65 yesterday to end at 7290.7. The technical trend suggests that the stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

