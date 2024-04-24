Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7300 and closed at ₹7290.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7337.5 and a low of ₹7237.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹447935.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5878. The BSE volume for the day was 25665 shares.
An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹7266.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7209.23 and ₹7312.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7209.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7312.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹7276.35. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 22.35%, reaching ₹7276.35. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.6%
|3 Months
|-2.01%
|6 Months
|-6.91%
|YTD
|-0.93%
|1 Year
|22.35%
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7312.33
|Support 1
|7209.23
|Resistance 2
|7377.67
|Support 2
|7171.47
|Resistance 3
|7415.43
|Support 3
|7106.13
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|15
|14
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 4.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1165.00 k & BSE volume was 82.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹7337.5 & ₹7237.65 yesterday to end at ₹7290.7. The technical trend suggests that the stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.
