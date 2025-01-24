Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7374.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹7391.5. The stock reached a high of ₹7522 and a low of ₹7335.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹460,573.30 crore, the stock's performance reflects its strong position, sitting close to its 52-week high of ₹7823.85 and above its low of ₹6190. The BSE volume recorded was 8,526 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8135.0, 9.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1030 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7522 & ₹7335.85 yesterday to end at ₹7439.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend