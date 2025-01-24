Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 7391.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7439.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7374.95 and closed slightly higher at 7391.5. The stock reached a high of 7522 and a low of 7335.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of 460,573.30 crore, the stock's performance reflects its strong position, sitting close to its 52-week high of 7823.85 and above its low of 6190. The BSE volume recorded was 8,526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8135.0, 9.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131111
    Hold3344
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
24 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1038 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1019 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.91% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1030 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7391.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7522 & 7335.85 yesterday to end at 7439.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

