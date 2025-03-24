Explore
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 8918.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8950 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8960.05 and closed lower at 8679.80. The stock reached a high of 9070 and a low of 8832.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 552,846.18 crore, Bajaj Finance's 52-week high stands at 9070, while the 52-week low is 6376.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,907 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:12:40 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:55:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 0.53% today, reaching 8965.95, aligning with the positive movement of its peers. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance8965.9547.350.539070.06376.55555781.31
Power Finance Corp413.355.81.42580.35351.85136409.71
Cholamandalam Investment And Finord1572.4534.22.221650.01027.3132224.93
Shriram Finance685.558.651.28730.43438.83128903.55
Muthoot Finance2369.1514.450.612444.651320.6595139.98
24 Mar 2025, 09:42:07 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.61%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:34:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8950, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹8918.60

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8950 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8805.87 and 9063.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8805.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9063.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:15:50 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 1.09%, currently trading at 9016.25. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 32.76%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.89%
3 Months32.12%
6 Months17.59%
YTD30.68%
1 Year32.76%
24 Mar 2025, 08:47:06 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 19063.87Support 18805.87
Resistance 29205.43Support 28689.43
Resistance 39321.87Support 38547.87
24 Mar 2025, 08:30:33 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 9000.0, 0.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 11000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy12131211
    Hold3334
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell1111
24 Mar 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1207 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 133.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:04:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8679.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9070 & 8832.05 yesterday to end at 8918.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

