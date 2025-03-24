Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8960.05 and closed lower at ₹8679.80. The stock reached a high of ₹9070 and a low of ₹8832.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹552,846.18 crore, Bajaj Finance's 52-week high stands at ₹9070, while the 52-week low is ₹6376.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,907 shares for the day.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 0.53% today, reaching ₹8965.95, aligning with the positive movement of its peers. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|8965.95
|47.35
|0.53
|9070.0
|6376.55
|555781.31
|Power Finance Corp
|413.35
|5.8
|1.42
|580.35
|351.85
|136409.71
|Cholamandalam Investment And Finord
|1572.45
|34.2
|2.22
|1650.0
|1027.3
|132224.93
|Shriram Finance
|685.55
|8.65
|1.28
|730.43
|438.83
|128903.55
|Muthoot Finance
|2369.15
|14.45
|0.61
|2444.65
|1320.65
|95139.98
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bajaj Finance suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8950 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8805.87 and ₹9063.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8805.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 9063.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 1.09%, currently trading at ₹9016.25. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 32.76%. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.89%
|3 Months
|32.12%
|6 Months
|17.59%
|YTD
|30.68%
|1 Year
|32.76%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|9063.87
|Support 1
|8805.87
|Resistance 2
|9205.43
|Support 2
|8689.43
|Resistance 3
|9321.87
|Support 3
|8547.87
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹9000.0, 0.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹11000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|12
|13
|12
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 133.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 72 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9070 & ₹8832.05 yesterday to end at ₹8918.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend