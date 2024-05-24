Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 6747.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6826.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6750.7, closed at 6747.85, with a high of 6850 and a low of 6730. The market capitalization stood at 421,867.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 47,491 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 27.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141614
    Buy9988
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 756 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1299 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 709 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

24 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6747.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6850 & 6730 yesterday to end at 6747.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

