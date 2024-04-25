Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7285.85, with the highest price at ₹7417 and the lowest price at ₹7250.05. The closing price was recorded at ₹7259.25. The market cap stood at 452857.72 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a 52-week low of ₹5878. The BSE volume for the day was 17956 shares.
Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7407.73
|Support 1
|7238.28
|Resistance 2
|7498.32
|Support 2
|7159.42
|Resistance 3
|7577.18
|Support 3
|7068.83
Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 18.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|15
|14
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 904 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1242 k
The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 886 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7259.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹7417 & ₹7250.05 yesterday to end at ₹7259.25.the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
