Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 7259.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7327.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7285.85, with the highest price at 7417 and the lowest price at 7250.05. The closing price was recorded at 7259.25. The market cap stood at 452857.72 crores, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 5878. The BSE volume for the day was 17956 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17407.73Support 17238.28
Resistance 27498.32Support 27159.42
Resistance 37577.18Support 37068.83
25 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 18.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16151414
    Buy8887
    Hold4432
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell0000
25 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 904 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1242 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 886 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7259.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 7417 & 7250.05 yesterday to end at 7259.25.the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

