Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 8918.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9094.90 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 9020.00 and closed at 8918.60, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 9114.25 and a low of 8925.05. With a market capitalization of 563,774.66 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 9070.00 and low of 6376.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 54,024 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8918.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 9114.25 & 8925.05 yesterday to end at 9094.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

