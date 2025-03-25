Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹9020.00 and closed at ₹8918.60, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹9114.25 and a low of ₹8925.05. With a market capitalization of ₹563,774.66 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹9070.00 and low of ₹6376.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 54,024 shares.
25 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8918.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹9114.25 & ₹8925.05 yesterday to end at ₹9094.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend