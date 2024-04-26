Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7330, reached a high of ₹7362.95, and a low of ₹7129.35, before closing at ₹7327.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹450768.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a low of ₹5878. The BSE volume for the day was 27181 shares traded.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finance's stock price has dropped by -5.36% and is currently trading at ₹6903.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 20.46%, reaching ₹6903.00. Meanwhile, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.83%
|3 Months
|-2.08%
|6 Months
|-1.71%
|YTD
|-0.45%
|1 Year
|20.46%
Bajaj Finance Q4 hit by rural loan losses, RBI restrictions
Bajaj Finance said that risk metrics across all businesses were stable except rural b2c segment. In Nov, RBI asked the lender to stop giving fresh loans under its lending products ‘eCOM’ and ‘Insta EMI Card’, citing non-compliance with digital lending guidelines
Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7398.33
|Support 1
|7158.58
|Resistance 2
|7501.47
|Support 2
|7021.97
|Resistance 3
|7638.08
|Support 3
|6918.83
Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 19.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|15
|14
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 904 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1242 k
The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 886 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7327.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹7362.95 & ₹7129.35 yesterday to end at ₹7327.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
