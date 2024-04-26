Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 26 Apr 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 7327.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7293.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7330, reached a high of 7362.95, and a low of 7129.35, before closing at 7327.7. The market capitalization stood at 450768.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a low of 5878. The BSE volume for the day was 27181 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance's stock price has dropped by -5.36% and is currently trading at 6903.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 20.46%, reaching 6903.00. Meanwhile, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.83%
3 Months-2.08%
6 Months-1.71%
YTD-0.45%
1 Year20.46%
26 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance Q4 hit by rural loan losses, RBI restrictions

Bajaj Finance said that risk metrics across all businesses were stable except rural b2c segment. In Nov, RBI asked the lender to stop giving fresh loans under its lending products ‘eCOM’ and ‘Insta EMI Card’, citing non-compliance with digital lending guidelines

/industry/bajaj-finance-q4-hit-by-rural-loan-losses-rbi-restrictions-11714056640522.html

26 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17398.33Support 17158.58
Resistance 27501.47Support 27021.97
Resistance 37638.08Support 36918.83
26 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 19.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16151414
    Buy8887
    Hold4432
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell0000
26 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 904 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1242 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 886 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7327.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 7362.95 & 7129.35 yesterday to end at 7327.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

