Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 6866.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6805.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6866.75 and closed slightly lower at 6866.25. The stock reached a high of 6898.85 and a low of 6796.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 421199.5 crore, Bajaj Finance's performance reflects a 52-week high of 7829.95 and a low of 6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8120.0, 19.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 5700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy1111119
    Hold4444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
26 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 609 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1130 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 601 k & BSE volume was 8 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6866.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6898.85 & 6796.25 yesterday to end at 6805.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

