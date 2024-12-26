Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6866.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹6866.25. The stock reached a high of ₹6898.85 and a low of ₹6796.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹421199.5 crore, Bajaj Finance's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 8010 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8120.0, 19.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 601 k & BSE volume was 8 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6898.85 & ₹6796.25 yesterday to end at ₹6805.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend