Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6780.05 and closed at ₹6805.95, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹6855.5 and maintained a low of ₹6780.05. With a market capitalization of ₹421,666.6 crore, Bajaj Finance continues to demonstrate stability. The 52-week high stands at ₹7829.95, while the low is recorded at ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 6,382 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6843.32
|Support 1
|6785.37
|Resistance 2
|6879.63
|Support 2
|6763.73
|Resistance 3
|6901.27
|Support 3
|6727.42
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8120.0, 19.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 329 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6855.5 & ₹6780.05 yesterday to end at ₹6813. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend