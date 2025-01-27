Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 7444.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7439.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7439.10 and closed slightly higher at 7444.65. The stock reached a high of 7504.30 and a low of 7341 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 460285.50 crore. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance has seen a 52-week high of 7823.85 and a low of 6190, with a trading volume of 25,872 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8135.0, 9.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131111
    Hold3344
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 705 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1024 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 679 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7444.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7504.30 & 7341 yesterday to end at 7439.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

