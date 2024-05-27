Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 6826.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6838.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6829.8 and closed at 6826.25. The highest price reached during the day was 6910.3, while the lowest was 6795.3. The market capitalization stood at 422609.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8190 and 6190 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41739 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16903.37Support 16786.37
Resistance 26965.18Support 26731.18
Resistance 37020.37Support 36669.37
27 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 27.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141414
    Buy9998
    Hold5553
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
27 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 756 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1299 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 709 k & BSE volume was 47 k.

27 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6826.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6910.3 & 6795.3 yesterday to end at 6826.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

