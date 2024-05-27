Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6829.8 and closed at ₹6826.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹6910.3, while the lowest was ₹6795.3. The market capitalization stood at 422609.31 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8190 and ₹6190 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 41739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6903.37
|Support 1
|6786.37
|Resistance 2
|6965.18
|Support 2
|6731.18
|Resistance 3
|7020.37
|Support 3
|6669.37
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 27.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 709 k & BSE volume was 47 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6910.3 & ₹6795.3 yesterday to end at ₹6826.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.