Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7360.30 and closed at ₹7439.25, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹7470.30 and a low of ₹7256.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹451,427.70 crore, the stock's performance reflects its strong position, having a 52-week high of ₹7823.85 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume recorded was 37,829 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7425.63
|Support 1
|7211.13
|Resistance 2
|7557.32
|Support 2
|7128.32
|Resistance 3
|7640.13
|Support 3
|6996.63
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8135.0, 11.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 692 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7470.30 & ₹7256.05 yesterday to end at ₹7305. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend