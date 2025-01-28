Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -1.80 %. The stock closed at 7439.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7305 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7360.30 and closed at 7439.25, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 7470.30 and a low of 7256.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 451,427.70 crore, the stock's performance reflects its strong position, having a 52-week high of 7823.85 and a low of 6190. The BSE volume recorded was 37,829 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17425.63Support 17211.13
Resistance 27557.32Support 27128.32
Resistance 37640.13Support 36996.63
28 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8135.0, 11.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131111
    Hold3344
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
28 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 732 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1035 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 692 k & BSE volume was 40 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7439.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7470.30 & 7256.05 yesterday to end at 7305. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.