Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6865, closed at ₹6838.25 with a high of ₹6956.5 and a low of ₹6811. The market capitalization was ₹426,289.55 crore. The 52-week high was ₹8190 and the 52-week low was ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 63,136 shares traded.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6970.5
|Support 1
|6820.95
|Resistance 2
|7039.8
|Support 2
|6740.7
|Resistance 3
|7120.05
|Support 3
|6671.4
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 26.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 655 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6956.5 & ₹6811 yesterday to end at ₹6838.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.