Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -7.73 %. The stock closed at 7293.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6729.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7008.6, reached a high of 7008.6, and a low of 6691.4 before closing at 7293.9. The market capitalization was 415910.11 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 5878. The BSE volume for the day was 357244 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 904 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1242 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 886 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7293.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 7008.6 & 6691.4 yesterday to end at 7293.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

