Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7008.6, reached a high of ₹7008.6, and a low of ₹6691.4 before closing at ₹7293.9. The market capitalization was ₹415910.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a 52-week low of ₹5878. The BSE volume for the day was 357244 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 27.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 886 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹7008.6 & ₹6691.4 yesterday to end at ₹7293.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
