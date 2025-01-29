Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7355 and closed at ₹7293.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹7704 and a low of ₹7350 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹470681 crore, Bajaj Finance's performance was notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹7823.85 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,435 shares.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹7664.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹7401.1 and ₹7762.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹7401.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7762.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹7593.30. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have increased by 5.77%, reaching ₹7593.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.32%
|3 Months
|14.69%
|6 Months
|11.47%
|YTD
|11.48%
|1 Year
|5.77%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7762.9
|Support 1
|7401.1
|Resistance 2
|7915.75
|Support 2
|7192.15
|Resistance 3
|8124.7
|Support 3
|7039.3
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8135.0, 6.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 124.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7704 & ₹7350 yesterday to end at ₹7609. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend