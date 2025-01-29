Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 7604.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7664.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7355 and closed at 7293.30, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 7704 and a low of 7350 during the day. With a market capitalization of 470681 crore, Bajaj Finance's performance was notable, considering its 52-week high of 7823.85 and a low of 6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7664.05, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹7604.70

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 7664.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 7401.1 and 7762.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 7401.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7762.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Live Updates: The share price of Bajaj Finance has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at 7593.30. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have increased by 5.77%, reaching 7593.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.32%
3 Months14.69%
6 Months11.47%
YTD11.48%
1 Year5.77%
29 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 28 January, 2025: Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Britannia Industries among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-28-january-2025-bajaj-finance-axis-bank-sun-pharmaceutical-industries-britannia-industries-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11738060392148.html

29 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17762.9Support 17401.1
Resistance 27915.75Support 27192.15
Resistance 38124.7Support 37039.3
29 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8135.0, 6.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131111
    Hold3344
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
29 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1131 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 124.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7293.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7704 & 7350 yesterday to end at 7609. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.