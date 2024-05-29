Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6919.95, reached a high of ₹6947.1, and a low of ₹6855.65 before closing at ₹6893.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹424849.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 31045 shares traded.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 26.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 655 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹6947.1 & ₹6855.65 yesterday to end at ₹6893.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.