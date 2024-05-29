Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:37 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 6893.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6874.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6919.95, reached a high of 6947.1, and a low of 6855.65 before closing at 6893.85. The market capitalization stood at 424849.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 31045 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 26.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141414
    Buy9998
    Hold5553
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
29 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 718 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1269 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 655 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

29 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6893.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 6947.1 & 6855.65 yesterday to end at 6893.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

