Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6931.05, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹6827.4

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6839.15 and closed at ₹6729.85. The high for the day was ₹6839.15 and the low was ₹6710.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹421,237.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹8190 and ₹5878 respectively. The BSE volume was 43,786 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
Bajaj Finance has a 3.56% MF holding & 17.14% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.94% in december to 3.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in december to 17.14% in march quarter.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
Bajaj Finance's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 22.05%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is 5.48%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 21.89% and 21.65% respectively.
Bajaj Finance share price Live : Financial performance
Bajaj Finance has shown an EPS growth of 47.86% and a revenue growth of 27.03% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 548849.50 cr, which is 0.41% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 27.96% and a profit growth of 17.28% for the upcoming quarter 4.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 25.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|15
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price has increased by 1.52% to reach ₹6931.05, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are also experiencing growth. On the other hand, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6931.05
|103.65
|1.52
|8190.0
|6156.35
|428344.43
|Power Finance Corp
|441.4
|25.8
|6.21
|477.8
|127.44
|145666.49
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1194.0
|23.05
|1.97
|1309.75
|872.0
|98151.62
|Shriram Finance
|2539.9
|49.0
|1.97
|2605.0
|1306.6
|95447.62
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|728.1
|4.05
|0.56
|932.35
|678.8
|69240.02
Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
The Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day was ₹6821.65 while the high price reached was ₹6972.4.
Bajaj Finance share price Live : Futures trading higher by 1.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.88%
An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Bajaj Finance share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 10.33% higher than yesterday
By 3 PM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded was 10.33% higher than the previous day, while the price was trading at ₹6931.05, up by 1.52%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6931.05, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹6827.4
Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at ₹6931.05 - a 1.52% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6979.92 , 7053.98 , 7132.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6826.87 , 6747.88 , 6673.82.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6931.75, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹6827.4
The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6870.72 & second resistance of ₹6918.43 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6997.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹6997.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7115.46
|10 Days
|7147.89
|20 Days
|7117.70
|50 Days
|6786.51
|100 Days
|7044.05
|300 Days
|7254.58
Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -5.21% lower than yesterday
The volume of Bajaj Finance traded until 2 PM is 5.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹6932.3, a decrease of 1.54%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6936.0 and a bottom of 6892.2 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6949.97
|Support 1
|6906.17
|Resistance 2
|6964.88
|Support 2
|6877.28
|Resistance 3
|6993.77
|Support 3
|6862.37
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6914.35, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹6827.4
The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6870.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6918.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹6918.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 11.29% higher than yesterday
The volume of Bajaj Finance traded as of 1 PM is 11.29% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹6925.05, up by 1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in trend analysis. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 6902.72 and 6879.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6879.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6902.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6905.67
|Support 1
|6884.67
|Resistance 2
|6913.83
|Support 2
|6871.83
|Resistance 3
|6926.67
|Support 3
|6863.67
Bajaj Finance share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.97%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.77%
An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finance stock traded at a low price of ₹6821.65 and a high price of ₹6905 on the current day.
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 11.05% higher than yesterday
The volume of Bajaj Finance traded until 12 AM is 11.05% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹6900, up by 1.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6898.9 and 6863.9 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 6863.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6898.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6902.72
|Support 1
|6879.02
|Resistance 2
|6912.43
|Support 2
|6865.03
|Resistance 3
|6926.42
|Support 3
|6855.32
Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7115.46
|10 Days
|7147.89
|20 Days
|7117.70
|50 Days
|6786.51
|100 Days
|7044.05
|300 Days
|7254.58
Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6890.6, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹6827.4
The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6870.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6918.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹6918.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 13.21% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finance's trading volume by 11 AM is 13.21% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹6888, up by 0.89%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 6906.35 and 6855.4 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6855.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6906.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6898.9
|Support 1
|6863.9
|Resistance 2
|6919.45
|Support 2
|6849.45
|Resistance 3
|6933.9
|Support 3
|6828.9
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6885.55, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹6827.4
The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6870.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹6918.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹6918.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price has increased by 0.85% to reach ₹6885.45, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.41% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6885.45
|58.05
|0.85
|8190.0
|6156.35
|425526.31
|Power Finance Corp
|426.75
|11.15
|2.68
|477.8
|127.44
|140831.84
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1189.6
|18.65
|1.59
|1309.75
|872.0
|97789.92
|Shriram Finance
|2511.85
|20.95
|0.84
|2605.0
|1306.6
|94393.52
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|726.8
|2.75
|0.38
|932.35
|678.8
|69116.39
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -28.74% lower than yesterday
The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 10 AM is down by 28.74% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹6899, a decrease of 1.05%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6893.6 & a low of 6842.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6906.35
|Support 1
|6855.4
|Resistance 2
|6925.45
|Support 2
|6823.55
|Resistance 3
|6957.3
|Support 3
|6804.45
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price rose by 0.65% to reach ₹6872.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Shriram Finance is declining, while Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6872.05
|44.65
|0.65
|8190.0
|6156.35
|424698.18
|Power Finance Corp
|420.8
|5.2
|1.25
|477.8
|127.44
|138868.28
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1176.75
|5.8
|0.5
|1309.75
|872.0
|96733.6
|Shriram Finance
|2488.1
|-2.8
|-0.11
|2605.0
|1306.6
|93501.01
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|731.95
|7.9
|1.09
|932.35
|678.8
|69606.14
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.2%
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6851.35, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹6827.4
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6851.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6744.17 and ₹6870.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6744.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6870.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
Bajaj Finance's stock price has increased by 0.48% today, reaching ₹6860.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 8.70% to ₹6860.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.38%
|3 Months
|-8.55%
|6 Months
|-9.02%
|YTD
|-6.84%
|1 Year
|8.7%
Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6870.72
|Support 1
|6744.17
|Resistance 2
|6918.43
|Support 2
|6665.33
|Resistance 3
|6997.27
|Support 3
|6617.62
Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 27.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1724 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1211 k
The trading volume yesterday was 42.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1681 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6729.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹6839.15 & ₹6710.45 yesterday to end at ₹6729.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
