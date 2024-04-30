Active Stocks
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6931.05, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹6827.4

45 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 6827.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6931.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6839.15 and closed at 6729.85. The high for the day was 6839.15 and the low was 6710.45. The market capitalization stood at 421,237.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were 8190 and 5878 respectively. The BSE volume was 43,786 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01:40 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Bajaj Finance has a 3.56% MF holding & 17.14% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.94% in december to 3.56% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.56% in december to 17.14% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:36:30 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Bajaj Finance's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year is 22.05%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year is 5.48%. Consensus estimates project the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year to be 21.89% and 21.65% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:00:53 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live : Financial performance

Bajaj Finance has shown an EPS growth of 47.86% and a revenue growth of 27.03% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 548849.50 cr, which is 0.41% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 27.96% and a profit growth of 17.28% for the upcoming quarter 4.

30 Apr 2024, 06:30:39 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 25.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14151414
    Buy9888
    Hold5432
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 06:01:33 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price has increased by 1.52% to reach 6931.05, following the upward trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are also experiencing growth. On the other hand, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have decreased by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6931.05103.651.528190.06156.35428344.43
Power Finance Corp441.425.86.21477.8127.44145666.49
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1194.023.051.971309.75872.098151.62
Shriram Finance2539.949.01.972605.01306.695447.62
SBI Cards & Payment Services728.14.050.56932.35678.869240.02
30 Apr 2024, 05:33:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day was 6821.65 while the high price reached was 6972.4.

30 Apr 2024, 04:30:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live : Futures trading higher by 1.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.88%

An increase in futures price along with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 03:52:03 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 10.33% higher than yesterday

By 3 PM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded was 10.33% higher than the previous day, while the price was trading at 6931.05, up by 1.52%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49:40 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6931.05, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹6827.4

Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at 6931.05 - a 1.52% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6979.92 , 7053.98 , 7132.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6826.87 , 6747.88 , 6673.82.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:32:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:10:11 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6931.75, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹6827.4

The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 6870.72 & second resistance of 6918.43 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6997.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 6997.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00:36 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7115.46
10 Days7147.89
20 Days7117.70
50 Days6786.51
100 Days7044.05
300 Days7254.58
30 Apr 2024, 02:59:23 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:50:50 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -5.21% lower than yesterday

The volume of Bajaj Finance traded until 2 PM is 5.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 6932.3, a decrease of 1.54%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:33:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6936.0 and a bottom of 6892.2 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16949.97Support 16906.17
Resistance 26964.88Support 26877.28
Resistance 36993.77Support 36862.37
30 Apr 2024, 02:13:55 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:05:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6914.35, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹6827.4

The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 6870.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6918.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 6918.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:47:16 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 11.29% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bajaj Finance traded as of 1 PM is 11.29% higher than yesterday, with the price at 6925.05, up by 1.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in trend analysis. A positive price movement coupled with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:34:29 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 6902.72 and 6879.02 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6879.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6902.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16905.67Support 16884.67
Resistance 26913.83Support 26871.83
Resistance 36926.67Support 36863.67
30 Apr 2024, 01:12:31 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.97%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.77%

An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 01:05:11 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance stock traded at a low price of 6821.65 and a high price of 6905 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:45:55 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 11.05% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bajaj Finance traded until 12 AM is 11.05% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 6900, up by 1.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume might signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:39:58 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6898.9 and 6863.9 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 6863.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6898.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16902.72Support 16879.02
Resistance 26912.43Support 26865.03
Resistance 36926.42Support 36855.32
30 Apr 2024, 12:23:54 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7115.46
10 Days7147.89
20 Days7117.70
50 Days6786.51
100 Days7044.05
300 Days7254.58
30 Apr 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:12:26 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6890.6, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹6827.4

The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 6870.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6918.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 6918.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:49:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 13.21% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance's trading volume by 11 AM is 13.21% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 6888, up by 0.89%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:39:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 6906.35 and 6855.4 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6855.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6906.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16898.9Support 16863.9
Resistance 26919.45Support 26849.45
Resistance 36933.9Support 36828.9
30 Apr 2024, 11:25:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6885.55, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹6827.4

The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 6870.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 6918.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 6918.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:18:07 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 10:52:21 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -28.74% lower than yesterday

The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 10 AM is down by 28.74% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 6899, a decrease of 1.05%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:36:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6893.6 & a low of 6842.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16906.35Support 16855.4
Resistance 26925.45Support 26823.55
Resistance 36957.3Support 36804.45
30 Apr 2024, 10:12:44 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:58:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price rose by 0.65% to reach 6872.05, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Shriram Finance is declining, while Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6872.0544.650.658190.06156.35424698.18
Power Finance Corp420.85.21.25477.8127.44138868.28
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1176.755.80.51309.75872.096733.6
Shriram Finance2488.1-2.8-0.112605.01306.693501.01
SBI Cards & Payment Services731.957.91.09932.35678.869606.14
30 Apr 2024, 09:43:33 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.2%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicate that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 09:30:57 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6851.35, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹6827.4

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6851.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6744.17 and 6870.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6744.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6870.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:22:20 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance's stock price has increased by 0.48% today, reaching 6860.00. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 8.70% to 6860.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.38%
3 Months-8.55%
6 Months-9.02%
YTD-6.84%
1 Year8.7%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16870.72Support 16744.17
Resistance 26918.43Support 26665.33
Resistance 36997.27Support 36617.62
30 Apr 2024, 08:36:03 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1724 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1211 k

The trading volume yesterday was 42.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1681 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05:36 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6729.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 6839.15 & 6710.45 yesterday to end at 6729.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

