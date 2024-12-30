Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6830 and closed slightly lower at ₹6816.7. The stock reached a high of ₹6975 and a low of ₹6810 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹427358.3 crore, Bajaj Finance's 52-week range highlights a high of ₹7829.95 and a low of ₹6190. The trading volume on the BSE was recorded at 37,529 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6974.33
|Support 1
|6828.03
|Resistance 2
|7048.67
|Support 2
|6756.07
|Resistance 3
|7120.63
|Support 3
|6681.73
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8120.0, 17.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 555 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6975 & ₹6810 yesterday to end at ₹6910.1. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.