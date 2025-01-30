Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 7604.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7758.10 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7673.85 and closed lower at 7604.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 7786.20 and a low of 7570 during the day. With a market capitalization of 480,151.50 crores, Bajaj Finance's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 7823.85 and a low of 6190. The BSE volume recorded was 31,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1546 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1187 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1514 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7604.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7786.20 & 7570 yesterday to end at 7758.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

