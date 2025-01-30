Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7673.85 and closed lower at ₹7604.70, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹7786.20 and a low of ₹7570 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹480,151.50 crores, Bajaj Finance's performance remains noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹7823.85 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume recorded was 31,834 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1514 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7786.20 & ₹7570 yesterday to end at ₹7758.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend