Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6909.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹6910.10. The stock reached a high of ₹6995.45 and a low of ₹6824.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹426151.9 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 24,877 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST
