Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 6910.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6891.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6909.45 and closed slightly higher at 6910.10. The stock reached a high of 6995.45 and a low of 6824.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 426151.9 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 7829.95 and above its 52-week low of 6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 24,877 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6910.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6995.45 & 6824.65 yesterday to end at 6891.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

