Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7850 and closed at ₹7758.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹8249.95 and a low of ₹7846.75 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹488,938.10 crore. In terms of performance, the stock's 52-week high was ₹7823.85, while the 52-week low was ₹6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 129,773 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8147.83
|Support 1
|7747.18
|Resistance 2
|8399.57
|Support 2
|7598.27
|Resistance 3
|8548.48
|Support 3
|7346.53
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8861.0, 12.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|13
|11
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 341.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8249.95 & ₹7846.75 yesterday to end at ₹7899.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend