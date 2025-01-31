Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 7758.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7899.30 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7850 and closed at 7758.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 8249.95 and a low of 7846.75 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 488,938.10 crore. In terms of performance, the stock's 52-week high was 7823.85, while the 52-week low was 6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 129,773 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18147.83Support 17747.18
Resistance 28399.57Support 27598.27
Resistance 38548.48Support 37346.53
31 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8861.0, 12.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101011
    Buy12131111
    Hold3344
    Sell4333
    Strong Sell1111
31 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1309 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 341.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7758.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8249.95 & 7846.75 yesterday to end at 7899.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

