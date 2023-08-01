Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1598.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1583.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had an open price of ₹1597 and a close price of ₹1598.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1597.05, while the lowest price was ₹1580.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹252,114.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 39180.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Aug 2023, 11:05:00 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1598.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 39,182 shares traded on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). The closing price for the stock was ₹1598.35.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!