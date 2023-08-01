Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 1598.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1582.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1597 and closed at ₹1598.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1597.05 and a low of ₹1580.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹252,114.1 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 39,192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1598.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 39,538. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,598.35.
