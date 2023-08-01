Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 1598.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1583.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had an open price of 1597 and a close price of 1598.35. The highest price reached during the day was 1597.05, while the lowest price was 1580.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 252,114.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1846, and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 39180.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1598.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 39,182 shares traded on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). The closing price for the stock was 1598.35.

