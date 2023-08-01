Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had an open price of ₹1597 and a close price of ₹1598.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1597.05, while the lowest price was ₹1580.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹252,114.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 39180.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.