Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1650.55 and closed at ₹1654. The stock reached a high of ₹1660.7 and a low of ₹1644.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹263,114.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1676.4 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,685 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1654 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,685. The closing price for the day was ₹1654.