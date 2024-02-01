Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv shares was ₹1592.05, while the close price was ₹1590.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1632, and the lowest was ₹1585.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is currently at ₹259,058.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1741.85 and ₹1216.1, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 76,434 shares.

