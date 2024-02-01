Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.28 %. The stock closed at 1590.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1627.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv shares was 1592.05, while the close price was 1590.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1632, and the lowest was 1585.1. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is currently at 259,058.22 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1741.85 and 1216.1, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 76,434 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

