Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1685.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1684 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1677.2 and closed at 1680.15. The stock reached a high of 1693.2 and a low of 1675.15. The market capitalization of the company is 268,278.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1684, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1685.4

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1684. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.08%, resulting in a net change of -1.4.

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.14%
3 Months-0.26%
6 Months10.33%
YTD8.91%
1 Year11.52%
01 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1685.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1680.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1685.65 with a percent change of 0.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 5.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by 5.5.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1680.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 32,641 shares with a closing price of 1680.15.

