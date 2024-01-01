Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv stock plummets in today's trading

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1677.2 and closed at ₹1680.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1693.2 and a low of ₹1675.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹268,278.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,641 shares.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1684. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.08%, resulting in a net change of -1.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.14%
|3 Months
|-0.26%
|6 Months
|10.33%
|YTD
|8.91%
|1 Year
|11.52%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1685.65 with a percent change of 0.33. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 5.5, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹5.5.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a volume of 32,641 shares with a closing price of ₹1680.15.
