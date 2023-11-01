Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1560.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1566.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1552 and closed at 1560.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1580.45 and a low of 1552 during the day. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 2,49,371.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The stock had a trading volume of 40,361 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1560.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, a total volume of 40,361 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1560.5.

