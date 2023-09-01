comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 1501.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1488.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1501 and the closing price was 1501.8. The stock had a high of 1507.5 and a low of 1481.6. The market capitalization of the company is 237,023.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1846 and 1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:05:42 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1501.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, a total volume of 49,801 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1501.8.

