Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 1501.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1488.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was ₹1501 and the closing price was ₹1501.8. The stock had a high of ₹1507.5 and a low of ₹1481.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹237,023.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,801 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:05:42 AM IST
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1501.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, a total volume of 49,801 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1501.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!