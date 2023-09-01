Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was ₹1501 and the closing price was ₹1501.8. The stock had a high of ₹1507.5 and a low of ₹1481.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹237,023.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1846 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,801 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST
