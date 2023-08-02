Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -1.62 %. The stock closed at 1598.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1572.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1597 and closed at ₹1598.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1597.05 and a low of ₹1570 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹250,433.87 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 130,866 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
02 Aug 2023, 08:25:22 AM IST
