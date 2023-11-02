Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1567.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1575 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1575 and closed at 1567.7. The stock reached a high of 1580.15 and a low of 1565.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 250,668.31 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 43,557 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1567.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 43,557. The closing price for the stock was 1,567.7.

