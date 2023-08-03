Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 03 Aug 2023, by -2.89 %. The stock closed at 1572.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1526.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was ₹1568.1, and the close price was ₹1572.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹1572 and a low of ₹1524. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is currently ₹243,187.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1846, and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 198,502 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:00:40 AM IST
