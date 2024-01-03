Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 1674.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1686 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1678.9 and closed at 1674.25. The stock reached a high of 1689 and a low of 1664.6. The market capitalization was recorded at 268,334.46 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1741.85 and 1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1674.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,351. The closing price of the shares was 1674.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.