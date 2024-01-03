Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1678.9 and closed at ₹1674.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1689 and a low of ₹1664.6. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹268,334.46 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1741.85 and ₹1216.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 18,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.