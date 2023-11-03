Hello User
Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1573.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1575.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was 1586, and the close price was 1573.55. The stock had a high of 1591.25 and a low of 1566.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 250779.72 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1813.45 and 1216.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 94625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1573.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv had a total volume of 94,625 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,573.55.

