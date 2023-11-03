Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price of Bajaj Finserv was ₹1586, and the close price was ₹1573.55. The stock had a high of ₹1591.25 and a low of ₹1566.05. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹250779.72 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹1813.45 and ₹1216.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 94625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.