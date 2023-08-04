comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 09:43:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590 -0.1%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 616.2 -0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.15 0.67%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.5 -0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went down today, 04 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1494.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1492.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj FinservPremium
Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1520.1 and closed at 1526.95. The stock had a high of 1523.15 and a low of 1478. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is 237,621.13 crore. The 52-week high is 1846 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 153,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1492.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1494.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1492.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.15.

04 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:17:24 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1503.35, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1494.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1503.35. It has experienced a 0.57% percent change, with a net change of 8.45.

04 Aug 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1492, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹1526.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1492. There has been a decrease of 2.29% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -34.95.

04 Aug 2023, 08:16:27 AM IST

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1526.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 153,541. The closing price for the stock was 1526.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout