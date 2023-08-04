Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1520.1 and closed at ₹1526.95. The stock had a high of ₹1523.15 and a low of ₹1478. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finserv is ₹237,621.13 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1846 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 153,541 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1492.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1494.9
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1492.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.15.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates
Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1503.35, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1494.9
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1503.35. It has experienced a 0.57% percent change, with a net change of 8.45.
Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1492, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹1526.95
As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1492. There has been a decrease of 2.29% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -34.95.
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1526.95 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finserv on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 153,541. The closing price for the stock was ₹1526.95.
