Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading session

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1684.75 and closed at ₹1674.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1688 and a low of ₹1670. The market capitalization of the company is ₹267,276.08 crores. The 52-week high is also ₹1688, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 183,985 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Life Insurance Corporation of India 689.3 19.15 2.86 754.4 530.2 435982.09 Bajaj Finserve 1693.7 8.85 0.53 1688.0 1216.1 269744.57 HDFC Life Insurance Company 678.1 -3.45 -0.51 696.95 457.95 145750.55 SBI Life Insurance Company 1421.0 -2.85 -0.2 1445.4 1039.25 142227.15 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 559.85 1.1 0.2 615.55 380.95 80538.42

Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1694.35, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1684.85 The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1694.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in its value. The net change in the stock price is 9.5, suggesting a positive movement.

Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Finserve stock for today is ₹1690.6, while the high price is ₹1714.

Bajaj Finserv December futures opened at 1708.75 as against previous close of 1693.55 Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1701.65. The bid price is 1711.0 and the offer price is 1712.25. There is a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 8,172,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.82% 3 Months 7.87% 6 Months 15.69% YTD 8.92% 1 Year 2.88%

Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1674.8 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 183,985 shares, and the closing price was ₹1,674.8.