Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading session

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1684.75 and closed at ₹1674.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1688 and a low of ₹1670. The market capitalization of the company is ₹267,276.08 crores. The 52-week high is also ₹1688, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 183,985 shares.
Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|689.3
|19.15
|2.86
|754.4
|530.2
|435982.09
|Bajaj Finserve
|1693.7
|8.85
|0.53
|1688.0
|1216.1
|269744.57
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|678.1
|-3.45
|-0.51
|696.95
|457.95
|145750.55
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1421.0
|-2.85
|-0.2
|1445.4
|1039.25
|142227.15
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|559.85
|1.1
|0.2
|615.55
|380.95
|80538.42
Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1694.35, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1684.85
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1694.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in its value. The net change in the stock price is 9.5, suggesting a positive movement.
Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Bajaj Finserve stock for today is ₹1690.6, while the high price is ₹1714.
Bajaj Finserv December futures opened at 1708.75 as against previous close of 1693.55
Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1701.65. The bid price is 1711.0 and the offer price is 1712.25. There is a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 8,172,000.
Bajaj Finserv Live Updates
Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1702.55, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1684.85
The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is ₹1702.55. It has experienced a 1.05% increase in value, leading to a net change of 17.7.
Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.82%
|3 Months
|7.87%
|6 Months
|15.69%
|YTD
|8.92%
|1 Year
|2.88%
Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1690.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1684.85
The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is ₹1690.6 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.34% from its previous closing price and has increased by 5.75 points.
Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1674.8 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 183,985 shares, and the closing price was ₹1,674.8.
