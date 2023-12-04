Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1684.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1694.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv opened at 1684.75 and closed at 1674.8. The stock reached a high of 1688 and a low of 1670. The market capitalization of the company is 267,276.08 crores. The 52-week high is also 1688, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the day was 183,985 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Life Insurance Corporation of India689.319.152.86754.4530.2435982.09
Bajaj Finserve1693.78.850.531688.01216.1269744.57
HDFC Life Insurance Company678.1-3.45-0.51696.95457.95145750.55
SBI Life Insurance Company1421.0-2.85-0.21445.41039.25142227.15
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company559.851.10.2615.55380.9580538.42
04 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1694.35, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1684.85

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1694.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in its value. The net change in the stock price is 9.5, suggesting a positive movement.

04 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST Bajaj Finserve share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finserve stock for today is 1690.6, while the high price is 1714.

04 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Bajaj Finserv December futures opened at 1708.75 as against previous close of 1693.55

Bajaj Finserv is currently trading at a spot price of 1701.65. The bid price is 1711.0 and the offer price is 1712.25. There is a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for Bajaj Finserv is 8,172,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1702.55, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1684.85

The current stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1702.55. It has experienced a 1.05% increase in value, leading to a net change of 17.7.

04 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.82%
3 Months7.87%
6 Months15.69%
YTD8.92%
1 Year2.88%
04 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1690.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1684.85

The current price of Bajaj Finserv stock is 1690.6 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.34% from its previous closing price and has increased by 5.75 points.

04 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1674.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finserv was 183,985 shares, and the closing price was 1,674.8.

