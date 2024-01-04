Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares soar on positive trading day

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at ₹1678 and closed at ₹1686.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1708 and a low of ₹1675.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹266,933.9 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1741.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 54,124 shares were traded for the stock.
The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is ₹1712.25, with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 35.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.09% and has gained a net of ₹35.05. Overall, this suggests that Bajaj Finserv stock is performing well in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.49%
|3 Months
|0.06%
|6 Months
|3.96%
|YTD
|-0.48%
|1 Year
|7.34%
On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 54,124 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹1686.6.
