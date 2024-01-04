Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 1677.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1712.25 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finserv Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finserv's stock opened at 1678 and closed at 1686.6. The stock reached a high of 1708 and a low of 1675.25. The company has a market capitalization of 266,933.9 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1741.85, while the 52-week low is 1216.1. On the BSE, a total of 54,124 shares were traded for the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price update :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1712.25, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹1677.2

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that its price is 1712.25, with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 35.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.09% and has gained a net of 35.05. Overall, this suggests that Bajaj Finserv stock is performing well in the market.

04 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.49%
3 Months0.06%
6 Months3.96%
YTD-0.48%
1 Year7.34%
04 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1677.2, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹1686.6

The current data of Bajaj Finserv stock shows that the price is 1677.2. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.4, suggesting a decrease of 9.4 in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1686.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finserv had a trading volume of 54,124 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1686.6.

