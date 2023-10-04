Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in trading today

Bajaj Finserv opened at ₹1537 and closed at ₹1540.45. The stock had a high of ₹1563.9 and a low of ₹1526. The market capitalization of the company is ₹248,530.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1813.45 and the 52-week low is ₹1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.