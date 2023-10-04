Hello User
Bajaj Finserv share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finserv sees gains in trading today

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finserv stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 1540.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1560.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finserv stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv opened at 1537 and closed at 1540.45. The stock had a high of 1563.9 and a low of 1526. The market capitalization of the company is 248,530.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1813.45 and the 52-week low is 1216.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 55,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Today :Bajaj Finserv trading at ₹1560.5, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1540.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finserv is 1560.5. There has been a 1.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.05.

04 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finserv share price Live :Bajaj Finserv closed at ₹1540.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finserv on the BSE had a volume of 55,607 shares, with a closing price of 1,540.45.

